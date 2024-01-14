Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: CapMetro services impacted due to arctic blast

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Capital Metro
AUSTIN, Texas - CapMetro's services have been updated for Monday, Jan. 15 due to the arctic blast impacting Central Texas.

All CapMetro services will begin at 9 a.m. Monday. Officials with CapMetro said they are operating on Saturday-level service in observance of Martin Luther King Jr Day.

Also, CapMetro Rail will not be in operation.

