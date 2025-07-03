Austin weather: Heavy rain, possible flooding for July 4th weekend

The Brief First responders are preparing for heavy rain and possibly flooding in Central Texas This might put a damper on any Fourth of July events Officials are asking people to stay weather aware



The Fourth of July is Friday, and first responders are prepared for heavy rainfall and the possibility of flooding leading into the holiday weekend.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has activated state emergency response resources in parts of Central Texas.

Possible flooding in Austin

What they're saying:

"We are concerned about excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding with so many people out and about traveling for the holiday weekend," says TDEM Chief of Media Communications Wes Rapaport.

An abundance of rainfall across Central Texas sends the state emergency operations center into an escalated response.

"Essentially, what that means is that it brings certain state agencies to the table to ensure that the coordination remains streamlined, and that we are best equipped to support any requests for assistance from the state that come from local officials in impacted areas," says Rapaport.

Level four is the lowest response level and level one is the highest. TDEM activated level two on Wednesday, July 2.

"We have responders, we have boats, and we have aircraft staged and ready to support any requests from local officials to the state of Texas for assistance, should that be needed," says Rapaport.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall and flash flooding poses a threat to parts of West Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country over the next few days.

Emergency management officials recommend taking proactive measures.

"Packing an emergency supply kit that's got, you know, first aid supplies, food and water and clothes and a weather radio, batteries and chargers and things like that. But also to be prepared to follow instructions from local officials should there be a need to seek higher ground or leave the area that you're currently in," says Rapaport.

Related article

The weather is also a threat to upcoming Fourth of July events. For a full list of events in Central Texas, click here.

TDEM says there are hundreds of staff members working around the clock to assure the safety of the public.

"We know it's a holiday weekend, and we want Texans to go out and enjoy what our great state has to offer and spend time with their loved ones and, enjoy the holiday weekend. That said, we really need to make sure that Texans stay weather-aware and pay attention. So, the state of Texas has done our part, we need Texans to do their part," says Rapaport.

TDEM says level 2 will remain active until there is no longer a possibility of flooding.