Austinites take part in Polar Bear Plunge at Barton Springs

Some people rang in the new year drinking champagne with friends at midnight, while others jumped into Barton Springs at 5 a.m. Saturday morning.



"It gets people connected directly to the springs, so they find out how wonderful it is with that personal connection they want to help protect it," Bill Bunch, executive director of the Save Our Springs Alliance said.



The SOS Alliance, self-described "water watchdog" of Austin, turns 30 this year. After the Polar Bear Plunge event was canceled in 2020, loyal fans of the springs and environmental advocates came back to celebrate another year with a refreshing plunge.

"The cross section of the city shows up," Austinite Scott Burton said. "There's people streaming in nonstop."

It's more than just a fun thing to do for thrill seekers - it's a way to preserve the ecology and history of Austin.

"I think the miracle of Barton Springs is the change that we haven't seen," Burton said. "There was a tremendous threat to the aquifer 40 years ago and Austin was brave enough to pass a publicly voted resolution to protect the waterways that fill in and that we have this pristine clean clear water right downtown in the middle of a million people that you can swim in that's why it's called the soul of Austin."



The water is threatened by pollution. There are two listed endangered salamander species living at Barton Springs.

"There's no economy on a dead planet, there's no happy life or playing, if the places we have aren't thriving so taking care of our place is the obvious place to start," Brandi Clark Burton said.

The group sold their shirts with the Polar Bear Plunge logo to raise money as well. The event runs through the afternoon.

