Austin Interim Police Chief speaks out against constitutional carry law

Austin’s Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon has spoken out against a bill to allow Texans to carry handguns in public without a license or permit.

Chacon was at the Texas Capitol and gave remarks alongside other Texas police chiefs. They voiced their opposition to the bill, which proponents call "constitutional carry."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Several chiefs and police associations from across the state have already come out against it—including chiefs in Dallas and San Marcos. Chacon has yet to weigh in officially, but he was present at a rally against the bill earlier this month. Many chiefs say if this legislation passes, it would make officers’ jobs even more difficult.

But as police try to pump the brakes on permitless carry, it’s getting the green light from Gov. Greg Abbott. After being mum about his position so far, on a North Texas radio show Wednesday Abbott said he would sign the bill. 20 other states have already adopted similar laws.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

A Senate committee will debate the proposal later Thursday. The full House has already passed its version of the bill.

