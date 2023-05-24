Autopsy released for Jason John, man found dead in Lady Bird Lake

The autopsy for 30-year-old Jason John, a man who was found dead in Lady Bird Lake in February, has been released.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office has officially ruled John's death as an accident and that he died from drowning.

The autopsy report says John was seen by a witness vomiting by the bank of the lake and then falling in. The witness tried to help him, then called 911. Law enforcement responded but was unable to find John at the time.

Toxicology results showed John had consumed alcohol before his death, but there were "no illicit substances or medications" found in his blood, according to the report.

John's body was found on Feb. 13 in Lady Bird Lake near 30 East Avenue, where the witness saw him fall in and submerge. John had been missing for eight days prior to his body being found.

John was found fully dressed with all his personal property, including his wallet and phone, in his pockets, according to the autopsy report.

According to a spokesperson with Austin-Travis County EMS that day, medics were called out to Lady Bird Lake near Cummings Street and East Ave. and pulled a body out of the water.

The John family told FOX 7 Austin the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office had confirmed it was Jason.

John had been last seen leaving Rainey Street after a night out with his friends. John's death renewed calls for more security, better lighting and cameras along the trail by the lake.