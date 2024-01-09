Double murder of former judge, wife sends shockwaves through Williamson County

The double murder of a former judge and his wife has sent shockwaves through Williamson County, says the sheriff's office.

45-year-old Seth Carnes has been charged with Capital Murder and, according to officials, confessed to shooting and killing his parents, 74-year-old Alfred "Burt" Carnes and 74-year-old Susan H. Carnes. He is being held without bond.

The motive provided by investigators is a disagreement that escalated into family violence.

Williamson County deputies were called shortly before midnight Monday to the home of retired Judge Alfred "Burt" Carnes in the Walburg community just outside the Georgetown city limits. An arrest affidavit says his granddaughter called 911 and reported that her dad shot her grandfather. That was followed by another call from Seth Carnes himself.

When deputies arrived, the bodies of Judge Carnes and his wife Susan were found. Investigators say Judge Carnes was found in the living room. Susan Carnes was in an upstairs bedroom above the garage.

45-year-old Seth Carnes (Williamson County Jail)

"It's totally a blind side," said family friend Danny Mickan.

Word of the double murder quickly spread through the small community.

"Hearing this news this morning was just very gut-wrenching," said Cindy Mickan Belk.

The Carnes were familiar faces at the Mickan Motor Company and Feed Store.

"They came in and would help anyone out, they could and they just, you know, were people that wanted to live the life here, live a country life. And Burt and Susan would help you out if they needed to. And, uh, I'm just going to miss him a lot," said Belk.

The Carnes' bodies were removed from their home around noon Tuesday. Investigators were also seen leaving the house with evidence bags and what appeared to be a rifle. Court documents state a shotgun was recovered from the scene. In a probable cause affidavit, the lead investigator noted his conversation with Seth Carnes, who provided a confusing motive:

Seth Carnes advised that he believed that his mother was trying to put a sleeping pill in his mouth, and he did not want to take it. I asked Seth if there was any other reason as to why he shot his mother other than the sleeping pill and he stated, "That's it." I asked if there was a reason that he shot his father and he said, "I've just been looking for something and figured l would finish the job." At that time Seth advised that he did not wish to talk anymore.

Before he retired, Judge Carnes presided over several high-profile cases here in Williamson County. One of the most notable cases was the trial of Mark Norwood, who murdered Christine Morton. Judge Carnes handled the trial, which was based on DNA evidence that exonerated Morton’s husband.

"I could see him as a judge just being a, you know, a really honorable person. I heard that he was a strict judge, which, naturally, Williamson County would have been that way. But just meeting him as a man, uh, you knew his honesty and integrity. And, uh, again, it's just such a shock," said Danny Mickan.

Carnes’ portrait is in the courtroom where he spent nearly a quarter-century on the bench. Near the jury box there is also a plaque on the wall that notes how Judge Carnes held the first jury trial in the county’s justice center. He was first appointed to the 368th District Court by then-Gov. Bill Clements and won re-election six times.

County Judge Bill Gravell sent a statement to FOX 7 Austin.

"Judge Carnes was a committed public servant, respected jurist, and beloved community member. His is a legacy of service in our system of justice, and we mourn his and his wife's death."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.