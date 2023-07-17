Baby raccoons rescued from dumpster by Cedar Park police

Cedar Park police officers recently helped out some of the city's smaller and furrier residents.

CPPD posted a video to Twitter of their officers releasing a group of baby raccoons rescued from a dumpster near Bell and Lakeline Boulevard.

Animal control officers are also reminding residents to leave baby raccoons alone as they stay with their mother for a long time.

If you see an animal acting strange or aggressive, call Cedar Park police at 512-260-4600.

What do I do if I see baby animals in the wild?

If you see baby animals out in the wild, it's important to know when they actually need help.

The Humane Society of the United States has some signs to look for:

The animal is brought to you by a cat or dog

A bird is featherless or nearly featherless and on the ground

The animal is shivering

There’s a dead parent nearby

The animal is crying and wandering all day long

The animal shows signs of injury, like an obvious broken limb, bleeding, or obvious asymmetry

If you see any of these signs, you should seek out help for the animal.

The Humane Society recommends reaching out first to a local wildlife center or wildlife rehabilitator for advice. If unable to find a center or rehabilitator, you can also reach out to an animal shelter, humane society, animal control agency, nature center, state wildlife agency or veterinarian.

The Humane Society also has information on taking care of orphaned animals, such as birds, deer, foxes, opossums, rabbits, raccoons, skunks, and squirrels.