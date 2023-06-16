Barricaded subject in custody in Pflugerville

A barricaded subject has been taken into custody after three people were injured in Pflugerville.

Investigators say they were called to the 16700 block of N. Heatherwilde Blvd. just before 11 a.m. Friday for a domestic disturbance involving multiple family members.

Police say three of the four people involved were evacuated and received medical attention for non-life threatening injuries, and the fourth barricaded himself inside.

The man was armed with a knife and a firearm, so police evacuated nearby residences as a precaution.

About an hour later, officers went inside the home and the man was safely taken into custody, police say.