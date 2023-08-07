1 person taken to hospital following stabbing at Barton Creek Square

One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at Barton Creek Square, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said on Monday, August 7, at 2:34 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab call at Barton Creek Square, 2901 S Capital Of Texas Hwy.

One person was stabbed and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

The suspect was arrested and police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

