Bastrop County Animal Shelter holding special puppy adoption event

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Bastrop
BASTROP, Texas - The Bastrop County Animal Shelter is holding a special adoption event to help puppies find their forever homes. The shelter says it has received numerous litters of puppies, and it needs to make room for more.

The special adoption event is being held at the Petsmart located at 5207 Brodie Lane in Austin on March 4 and March 5 from noon to 4 p.m. 

More than 80 puppies are depending on the shelter for housing but they need you for a forever home. Ashley Hermans has more details and is joined by some special guests.

Puppies of all different breeds, sizes, and mixes are available. The shelter says the puppies are all fixed and microchipped.

If you can't make it to the event, you can always head out to the shelter in Bastrop located at 589 Cool Water Drive. Adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. You can get more information and a look at the puppies that are up for adoption here.

