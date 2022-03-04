Bastrop County Animal Shelter holding special puppy adoption event

The Bastrop County Animal Shelter is holding a special adoption event to help puppies find their forever homes. The shelter says it has received numerous litters of puppies, and it needs to make room for more.

The special adoption event is being held at the Petsmart located at 5207 Brodie Lane in Austin on March 4 and March 5 from noon to 4 p.m.

Puppies of all different breeds, sizes, and mixes are available. The shelter says the puppies are all fixed and microchipped.

If you can't make it to the event, you can always head out to the shelter in Bastrop located at 589 Cool Water Drive. Adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. You can get more information and a look at the puppies that are up for adoption here.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter