Beer, music, food, and activities at Meanwhile Brewing Company

Meanwhile Brewing Company in southwest Austin is a popular destination for its cold beer, live music, and local food. It also has soccer fields, a cedar playscape, and a full-concert stage on its four acres which means it has plenty of room to host a variety of events.

One such event is on July 31. The event is the Kids in a New Groove (KING) Mentor Showcase and features the Lara Price Band, Old Mr Young, and Town Lake. Admission is free but you need to RSVP.

The KING mentoring through music program provides Central Texas youth who have had experience with the child welfare system with a committed one-on-one mentoring relationship through free weekly, private music lessons, giving students the ability to transform their lives through connection and support.

Other upcoming events in August include:

August 7: Yoga in the Park presented by Hannah Charles . Admission is free for the event which is being held from 9-10 a.m. The 1 hour full-body, feel-good flow is appropriate for all levels. The class will be led at a steady pace that allows you to fully connect breath with movement, so you can feel the benefits of each pose by being present in your body. Please bring your own yoga mat & water bottle.

August 21: Market Daze presented by Out Hyped and Side Eye Pie. Admission is free but you need to RSVP . The event is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature a variety of vendors curated by Out Hyped. You can shop sneakers, vintage, art, and handmade goods.

August 27: Brew Paul's Drag Show hosted by Eileen Dover. Admission is free but you need to RSVP . The event is from 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and will feature a night of incredible performances. Bring a blanket and get cozy! Performers will be accepting tips via cash and Venmo and bartenders can break larger bills if needed.

Meanwhile also has a coffee bar and is home to five food trucks offering a variety of items: Side Eye Pie, Distant Relatives, Pueblo Viejo, Smokin' Bahn Mi, and Bésame.

Side Eye Pie offers wood fired pizza loaded with hand-crafted organic sauces, house-grated cheese, Slow Food-approved organic meats, and all your favorite veggies.

Pueblo Viejo offers a variety of Mexican food ranging from breakfast tacos, street meat tacos, Gorditas, popular Mexican dishes, a variety of sauces, and much more.

Distant Relatives offers modern African American BBQ featuring smoked meat, sandwiches, and sides.

Smokin' Banh Mi offers international fusion Banh Mi cuisine that brings Austin, Texas new flavors and many different combinations of proteins and sauces. banh mis, vermicelli bowls, fries, and more!

Bésame offers chef-driven ice cream made fresh every day. Inspired by the dense, creamy, and perfectly smooth ice cream eaten straight out of the owners’ machine in Central America, this truck is a mobile factory, pumping out new batches daily.