Texas craft breweries celebrated at Texas Craft Brewers Festival

The largest annual celebration of small and independent Texas craft breweries is happening on October 1.

The Texas Craft Brewers Festival is going on at Fiesta Gardens and will feature more than 80 breweries from across the state and more than 200 beers available to sample.

VIP are tickets are sold out but general admission and designated driver tickets are still available.

Volunteer opportunities are also available.

The festival is the largest fundraising event for the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, the non-profit trade association working to advance the Texas craft beer industry through advocacy & education.