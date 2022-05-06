Bell County partners with United Way for 2-1-1 tornado assistance

Bell County has partnered with the United Way of Central Texas to help coordinate relief efforts for those impacted by tornadoes in April.

Beginning May 6, the 2-1-1 helpline can be used both by residents looking for support and by volunteers and donors looking to contribute assistance to those impacted by the Cedar Valley tornado that struck Salado on April 12.

The helpline is open 24/7 and according to Bell County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Reinhard, operators will collect contact information for those needing assistance and work to connect them with those who can help.

"At the same time, whenever a caller calls 2-1-1 to volunteer, they will be passed along to our department to connect them with a person in need," Reinhard said.

The 2-1-1 helpline is operated locally by the United Way of Central Texas. However, even when local operators are not available, helpline specialists from around the state operate the service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in multiple languages, says the county.

Each agency has been sent a script regarding relief efforts related to the Cedar Valley tornado, so regardless of when someone calls the line or who answers the call, they will still be able to request assistance or commit to helping residents impacted by the storm, says the county.