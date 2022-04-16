Gov. Abbott: 25 injured, 70 homes lost due to tornado

Recovery efforts are still underway in Bell County after an EF-3 tornado tore through the area, injuring people and destroying buildings.

The tornado touched down in Williamson County just after 5:30 p.m. April 12 and lasted over a half-hour, stretching at least 13 miles into Bell County, according to storm survey teams with the National Weather Service.

Gov. Greg Abbott spoke in Salado, saying that at last count, 25 people were injured, some of them serious, due to the severe weather, and 70 homes and three churches suffered major damages, but no one has died.

On Thursday, Abbott issued disaster declarations for Bell County and Williamson County.

View the disaster declaration for Bell County.

View the disaster declaration for Williamson County.

Bell County has set up a call center with phone lines for those needing assistance and for those wanting to donate. Homeowners or residents needing assistance following the tornado can call 254-534-4562. Those who want to donate items or funds or even volunteer to help with the clean-up efforts can call 254-534-2217.

Texans who experienced damage as a result of the severe weather are encouraged to report their damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management's iSTAT survey. The voluntary survey, available in both English and Spanish, can be accessed here.

The governor's office is reminding Texans that reporting damage to TDEM is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance. The survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the severe weather.

