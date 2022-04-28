Benefit concert, dinner raises funds for families affected by Salado tornado

The Central Texas community gathered Thursday evening to support those affected by the tornado that tore through Salado earlier this month.

A free concert and dinner were held at Barrow Brewing Company with donations going to the Salado Family Relief Fund.

"I wanted it to be fresh in people's minds, so we could raise enough money to continue to help our neighbors and friends who were affected, some of them down to the slabs of their homes," said Brandon Rhyder, a Salado resident who organized the event.

Rhyder said he moved to Salado five years ago and fell in love with the town and its people.

"This is a proud community, it’s a beautiful community, and honestly it’s shown me a lot," said Rhyder. "The resilience, the beauty of people coming together, it’s been amazing."

Florence resident James Atkinson came to support the Salado community on Thursday. His home was spared, but he has friends and neighbors who were affected.

"Everybody supports everybody," said Atkinson.

The EF-3 tornado swept through Bell County on April 12, injuring at least 25 people and damaging more than 70 buildings, including two churches.

Donations are still being accepted for the Salado Family Relief Fund. To donate, click here.