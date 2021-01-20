Biden, Harris supporters celebrate inauguration at Texas State Capitol

Before Inauguration Day the FBI warned of possible armed protests at state capitols, but on the day Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were inaugurated most of those who showed up at the Texas State Capitol supported the new president and vice president.

FOX 7 Austin's Kacey Bowen spoke to supporters who said they wanted to be out to celebrate and embrace "the new America that is upon us."

Norma Luna and her sister traveled from Killeen to watch a live stream on her phone of the inauguration on the steps of the Texas State Capitol.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

RELATED: Inauguration Day 2021: Biden calls on Americans to overcome division in inaugural speech

There were some who showed up who said they would not support the administration. One man said that he does not support Joe Biden's policies and said that he would not accept Biden as the new president.