TX Ag Commissioner Miller wants governor to reopen taprooms, tasting rooms

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has expanded his request to Governor Greg Abbott to reopen winery tasting rooms to include similar direct-to-consumer facilities for Texas distilleries and breweries.

In a letter to the governor, Miller has asked Abbott to amend his June 26 Executive Order to remove Texas distillery tasting rooms, brewery and brewpub taprooms, and beer gardens from the definition of bars and allow them to reopen immediately under the same health, safety and social distancing rules as Texas restaurants.

“In the effort to save lives, Governor Abbott should not destroy livelihoods,” Miller said in a letter to the governor. “On the eve of the holiday celebrating our freedoms, I’m asking Governor Abbott to return a little of that freedom to these Texas businesses and help them to survive.”

It's estimated that Texas distilleries have lost up to 80% of revenue due to COVID-19 and average small and independent Texas breweries have lost 73%.

“Anyone that’s been to a tasting room knows they’re not the same as a bar,” Miller said. “Shutting them down does little to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it does ensure that Texas distilleries and craft beer industries may never recover.”

In his letter, Miller reminded the governor that Texas craft beer and spirits are agricultural products because brewpubs and distilleries rely on Texas farmers for a wide range of locally grown commodities as ingredients. Miller says he feels continued closure of their direct-to-consumer sales would have a damaging economic impact on Texas agriculture.

Miller also noted that Texas distilleries shifted operations and helped produce close to $10 million in donated hand sanitizer for first responders.

“When breweries and distilleries suffer, we are losing more than just Texas products,” Miller wrote. “Beyond the impact on agriculture, closure of tasting rooms and taprooms will have a damaging downstream effect on glass manufacturers, trucking and marketing and advertising sectors among other jobs supported by this industry.”

