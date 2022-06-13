Expand / Collapse search

Body found in car in South Austin, police investigating as homicide

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
South Austin
The Austin Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle in a parking lot at the West Riverside Splash Pad at Auditorium Shores at around 5 p.m. on June 12.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating as a homicide a suspicious death in South Austin

APD says it does not believe there is any threat to the public.

APD says it does not believe there is any threat to the public.

No further details were released about the incident. 

If you have any information you're asked to contact police. 