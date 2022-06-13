Body found in car in South Austin, police investigating as homicide

The Austin Police Department says it is investigating as a homicide a suspicious death in South Austin.

Police say the body of a woman was found in a car at around 5 p.m. on June 12 inside a vehicle in a parking lot at the West Riverside Splash Pad at Auditorium Shores.

APD says it does not believe there is any threat to the public.

No further details were released about the incident.

If you have any information you're asked to contact police.