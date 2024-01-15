Boil water notice issued for parts of Hays County

A boil water notice has been issued for parts of Hays County due to a mechanical failure.

According to Hays County, due to freezing temperatures, a mechanical failure happened at the GBRA water plant. They were unable to maintain system pressure in the Belterra Subdivision.

Due to that, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required water systems Hays WCID 1 (PWS# TX1050137) and Hays WCID 2 (PWS# TX1050148) to notify customers of the need to boil their water.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact John Montgomery at (281) 367-5511. For more info, click here.