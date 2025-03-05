Expand / Collapse search

Bomb threat in Georgetown; police say scene is clear

Updated  March 5, 2025 12:22pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Georgetown police responded to a bomb threat Wednesday morning.
    • The threat was reported in the 100 block of Retreat Place off E 7th Street, just north of Southwestern University.

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says the scene is clear after they responded to a bomb threat.

What we know:

Police said at 11:46 a.m. March 5 that they were responding to a threat reported in the 100 block of Retreat Place off E 7th Street, just north of Southwestern University.

Just after 12 p.m., police updated to say the scene was clear.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown if anything was found.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this report comes from Georgetown police.

