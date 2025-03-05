Bomb threat in Georgetown; police say scene is clear
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says the scene is clear after they responded to a bomb threat.
What we know:
Police said at 11:46 a.m. March 5 that they were responding to a threat reported in the 100 block of Retreat Place off E 7th Street, just north of Southwestern University.
Just after 12 p.m., police updated to say the scene was clear.
What we don't know:
It is currently unknown if anything was found.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Georgetown police.