Boutique hotel Origin Hotel Austin, Blue Lacy restaurant open in Mueller
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new boutique hotel open in Mueller, and it's not only providing hospitality for its human guests, but also for the four-legged ones as well.
The Origin Hotel Austin is located at 1825 McBee Street and is a five-story, 120-room property. It also offers dog-friendly rooms and packages.
Origin says it strives to provide travelers the best place to venture out, balance a healthy lifestyle, and connect with others.
It also has locations in Lexington, Kentucky, Westminster, Colorado, and Red Rocks, Colorado.
The attached restaurant Blue Lacy is an all-day eatery serving reimagined recipes reminiscent of a classic diner with a Texas spin.
The restaurant also offers a menu for dogs which includes ice cream and a non-alcoholic beer.