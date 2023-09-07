Brush fire breaks out at 'campsite' off MoPac in north Austin: AFD

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

Austin firefighters are on scene of a brush fire in North Austin.

AFD says the fire broke out near MoPac and Park Bend, just north of The Domain, during rush hour Thursday morning.

Crews reported a 30 x 30 area in trees near the roadway on fire.

That fire is now under control and crews are mopping up multiple fire spots from flying embers.

AFD says the fire appears to have originated in a camp site.

Firefighters say you should expect delays in the area.

Watch Good Day Austin for live traffic updates:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.