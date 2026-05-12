Buda police looking for 'Jack and Jill' gas station burglars: police

The Brief Jack and Jill burglars at large in Buda Police say they burglarized two gas stations on three separate days One gas station was hit multiple times



Buda police are looking for two people involved in a series of "Jack and Jill" burglaries in March and April.

Timeline:

Police say the pair, a young man and a woman, burglarized two gas stations in the Buda area on three separate days.

March 27

The two broke into the Rise-N-Stop at 101 Jack C Hays Trail in the early morning hours.

The suspects were caught on video smashing the glass front door, with the young man entering the store through the broken glass and immediately jumping over the counter.

He is then seen loading a plastic bag of several items from behind the counter before jumping back over the counter.

Video from later that day shows the male again going behind the counter and taking items, this time after a change of clothes.

April 17

The two then broke into the Garlic Creek Country Market at 970 RM 967 at around 1:30 a.m.

One of them is seen on surveillance video from outside the store breaking the glass front door while the other one waits with what looks like a basket and a paper bag.

Police say a bag of chips was taken from inside the store.

April 29

The male returned to the Rise-N-Stop alone and was caught on camera smashing the door glass again and jumping behind the counter to steal items.

He was also caught on video in another part of the store about to fill a plastic bag with items from the store's drink fridges.

Police say he stole some food and drink items.

Suspect descriptions

In a video posted to social media, Buda police pointed out some identifiers for and clothing worn by both suspects during the burglaries.

The woman was seen wearing:

A pink head covering

A striped long sleeve shirt or sweatshirt

Pink Croc-style shoes

The young male was seen wearing:

A dark hoodie with a white logo on it

Dark Croc-style shoes with a marking on the top of the right shoe

Blue long athletic pants with a white stripe

Rings on his fingers

Nike jacket

Cargo-style shorts

The young male also has a "minimal mustache" according to police.

Dig deeper:

In Texas, burglarizing a building is a third-degree felony punishable by 2–10 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Valdez at 737-233-6020 or submit anonymous tips through the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).