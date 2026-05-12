VIDEO: Leander PD uses drone to help find suspects during brief pursuit

The Brief Five suspects, including four teens, were arrested in Leander All suspects were harassing a 16-year-old victim walking home in the 400 block of Sioux Trail on May 6 Two suspects led police officers on a brief foot pursuit With the help of a drone, police were able to track down the suspects



Five people, including four teens, were arrested after a brief pursuit in Leander last week.

The backstory:

Leander police said on May 6, around 3:52 p.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery in the 400 block of Sioux Trail. A 16-year-old victim said that while he was walking home, he was approached by a white SUV that had four teens and one adult inside.

The victim said all the people in the car began harassing him, and one of the teens showed him a weapon.

Shortly after the incident, officers arrived on scene and within minutes, initiated a brief pursuit inside a nearby gated community. Two suspects were apprehended.

(Photo credit: Leander Police Department)

During the pursuit, one of the suspects threw a backpack into a backyard while trying to evade police officers. The backpack was later found by officers.

Two guns and a controlled substance were found in the backpack. Police said one of the guns was stolen.

The backpack contained two guns and a controlled substance. (Photo credit: Leander Police Department)

The three other suspects were later found and apprehended without incident.

All four teens and the adult were taken into custody on charges including: aggravated robbery, evading arrest or detention, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

This was an isolated incident, and there was no threat to the public.

Dig deeper:

During the foot pursuit, officers used drone technology to help in tracking the suspects.

"Thanks to the quick response of patrol officers and the coordinated use of drone technology, the suspects were taken into custody within minutes, helping prevent further danger to residents in the area and reducing the risk of a prolonged search through neighborhood streets and backyards," the Leander Police Department said in a statement.

The department used drones as part of the First Responders (DFR) test program.

What they're saying:

"The Leander Police Department recognizes incidents involving weapons and juveniles are deeply concerning to the community. This case highlights the importance of rapid response, proactive policing strategies, and emerging technology in helping protect residents, neighborhoods, and families in Leander.

The department remains committed to working alongside the community to ensure Leander continues to be a safe place for residents, families, and visitors," Leander police said in a statement.