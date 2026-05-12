Chip Roy proposes death penalty for drug dealers responsible for fentanyl deaths

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The Brief U.S. Rep. Chip Roy introduced a bill that would allow prosecutors to seek the death penalty against drug dealers responsible for fentanyl overdose deaths. The bill would also double financial penalties to up to $2 million for individuals and up to $10 million for non-individual entities. Thought overdose deaths have declined in recent years, they still claimed nearly 48,000 lives last year.



Texas congressman Chip Roy introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday that would allow prosecutors to seek the death penalty for anyone who distributes fentanyl or other drugs mixed with fentanyl that results in a person's death.

Called the "Deal Death, Face Death Act," Roy's bill would amend the Controlled Substances Act to allow for the death penalty for fentanyl related deaths.

What they're saying:

"Fentanyl is killing hundreds of Americans every single day, and the people trafficking this poison should face the harshest penalties available. If a dealer distributes fentanyl or fentanyl-laced drugs and someone dies as a result, that dealer has effectively signed that person’s death warrant. The Deal Death, Face Death Act closes a dangerous loophole and gives prosecutors the ability to pursue capital punishment against the worst offenders who are profiting off the deaths of Americans. Congress must stand with the families devastated by this crisis and send a clear message: if you deal death, you will face the full weight of justice," Roy said.

The bill also increases fines, allowing for penalties up to $2 million for individuals and $10 million for non-individual entities.

By the numbers:

Although fentanyl overdoses have declined in recent years, they still claimed nearly 48,000 deaths in 2024.

In Texas, 5,099 drug overdose deaths were reported in 2024. For 2025, the state reported a -15.53% decrease, down to 4,307 deaths, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say numbers across the country went underreported last year and that they do not have complete data.