PBR Teams Series and Austin Gamblers at Moody Center

Austin's professional bull riding team is finally competing in its home city.

The Austin Gamblers launched in April 2022 as it prepared for the inaugural season of the PBR Team Series.

Now the Gamblers are ready to compete in Austin at Moody Center August 26, 27, and 28.

The world's best bull riders, including Gamblers number one draft pick and two-time PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme, will compete in the three-day, action-packed team tournament featuring the most exciting eight seconds in sports.

County superstar Kane Brown will perform at the pre-show on August 26.

Other events for the weekend include a Fan Fest on August 27 and an After Party on August 28, both with live music, meet and greet opportunities, photo activations, boot shine station, western retail, and more.

Get full details and tickets here.

The PBR Team Series will feature seven other teams including the Texas Rattlers, Oklahoma Freedom, Kansas City Outlaws, Carolina Cowboys, Missouri Thunder, Nashville Stampeded, and the Arizona Ridge Riders.