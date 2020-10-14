Burn ban for unincorporated areas of Travis County until November 11

The Travis County Commissioners Court has voted to issue a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county until November 11 unless further action is taken by the County Judge or County Fire Marshal prior to that date. The ban went into effect on October 13.

"Because Travis County has seen above average temperatures and no significant rainfall is predicted for the next 10 days, it is time to issue a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county," said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway in a news release. "Additionally, the dry cool front pushing in has the potential to cause high winds. Any small ignition will have the potential to spread rapidly."

The ban on outdoor burning does not affect prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager. It also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal's Office.

The Travis County Fire Marshal urges caution when conducting outdoor grilling and barbecuing. It is recommended residents have water nearby in case of a fire. Call 9-1-1 immediately if a fire gets out of control.

If you have questions about the burn ban, contact the Fire Marshal's Office at 512-854-4621.

