Bus crash near Austin airport; 1 dead, 3 others hospitalized: ATCEMS

One person is dead and three others were hospitalized Monday morning following a bus crash near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Del Valle.

ATCEMS says the crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 2700 block of E SH 71's westbound service road near Del Valle Street. Austin police say a car rear-ended a CapMetro bus at a bus stop.

Six people were involved, all adults. Two people were taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center, one with critical life-threatening injuries and the other with potentially serious injuries.

Two more were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, both with potentially serious injuries. The final two involved were evaluated for minor injuries and refused EMS transport, says ATCEMS.

APD later stated that one person had died at the hospital.

ATCEMS says it had three ambulances, a physician assistant and two commanders assigned to the call.

The Austin Fire Department also responded to the scene with three engines and a battalion chief assisting with patient care and scene management.

Travelers are advised to expect delays as lanes may be closed due to the investigation. Those flying out of Austin-Bergstrom should allow for extra driving time.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo from the scene of a bus crash in Del Valle near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (Carissa Lehmkuhl)

This is the second crash in a month in this area. Last month, a motorcycle collided with another vehicle and when medics arrived, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

That crash caused traffic delays for hours that led to many travelers missing their flights out of Austin-Bergstrom.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.