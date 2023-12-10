Semi-truck collides with vehicle in east Travis County; 1 killed, 1 hospitalized

One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a semi-truck collided with a vehicle in east Travis County.

ATCEMS and Austin fire crews responded to the crash in the 11000 block of FM 969 near FM 973 around 10:20 a.m. Dec. 10.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

Residents and drivers are advised to expect extended delays around the scene and to use alternate routes if possible.