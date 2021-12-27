Business is booming for Texas fireworks store ahead of New Years

With just four days out until the new year, people in Central Texas are setting off fireworks to celebrate, but it's important to remember to do that outside Austin city limits.

"Its tradition. It's symbolism into the celebration of a new year," said Jason Smalley, Inventory Manager for American Fireworks.

Over at American Fireworks in Oak Hill, New Year’s Eve is their most popular time of the year for selling fireworks beating out the Fourth of July by just a hair.

"The most popular is going to be your basic sparklers, a lot of the mortars are very popular, and cakes. We call cakes multishot items like the ones that get a big display," said Smalley.

However, with all the fun comes great responsibility.

"We go back to common sense. You never want to throw them at each other, use under adult supervision, and, from our smallest firework to our largest firework, they all have a warning label on them with the correct way to use. I would also encourage you to keep some kind of water source around just in case," said Smalley.

For the Austin Fire Department, New Year’s Eve brings in multiple calls for the fire department due to the misuse of fireworks.

"We just want to remind people that fireworks are illegal to pop in the City of Austin and that fireworks are illegal to possess in the City of Austin," said Shannon Edwards, Austin Fire Battalion Chief.

Many house fires can be traced back to fireworks during this time. Edwards says if a fire or injury is caused by a firework, the person who shot it off becomes liable.

"We would advise people to go to look up on the internet and go to any of the shows that are around town if you want to see fireworks instead of buying them and using them yourself," he said.

