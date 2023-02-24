Man arrested for allegedly firing handgun at multiple people at Capital Plaza

A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly firing a handgun at multiple people at the Capital Plaza shopping center in North Austin.

30-year-old Hunter Rouse now faces charges of first-degree felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hunter Rouse (Austin Police Department)

The Austin Police Department says that on Feb. 23 around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a call at the Capital Plaza which had initially been reported as an active shooter. Multiple people called 911 stating a man was firing a handgun in the parking lot.

Officers arrived and located Rouse in the parking lot and arrested him. During his arrest, officers found a .40 caliber handgun, says APD. No one was injured during this incident.

During the investigation, a woman told detectives she was in the Walgreens parking lot near her vehicle when Rouse allegedly approached her, pointed a gun, and demanded her car keys. Out of fear, she complied and then ran away.

Another witness stated he was driving through the McDonald's parking lot, next to Walgreens, and saw Rouse walking with a semi-automatic handgun. The victim said Rouse appeared nervous and tried hiding the handgun in his waistband, says APD. Suddenly, Rouse pointed the gun and fired several shots in his direction. The man sped away, but bullets hit his vehicle.

As Rouse ran towards Mattress Firm, just north of the McDonald's, witnesses reported they saw him approach a third victim in a black SUV in the parking lot. Rouse allegedly pointed his handgun at everyone inside the black SUV and started firing. Those inside were able to get away.

APD says officers found multiple shell casings in the parking lots of the businesses. Detectives discovered that Rouse has a previous criminal history.

The third victim in the black SUV has not been identified and detectives are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with more information, images, or video regarding these incidents is asked to contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.