CapMetro announces 149 new bus shelters

California-based transit firm Tolar Manufacturing Company recently announced the construction of 149 new CapMetro shelters.

"With hot summer days quickly approaching, our team at Tolar is working diligently to deliver shade-providing bus shelters in Austin ," said president and CEO Gary Tolar in a release.

This will be the first product of an $8 million contract between Tolar and CapMetro finalized in 2022, with the initial 149 shelters resulting from the contract’s one-year base period. Four additional years and nearly 400 additional shelters will be applied optionally, according to the contract.

In past competitive-bid contracts dating back to 2016, Tolar has already built over 300 bus shelters for CapMetro.

MORE CAPMETRO NEWS

The new shelters will feature a solid aluminum roof along with perforated metal walls for shade and weather protection. Shelters can also be outfitted with E-ink information displays and solar-powered lighting.

"We’ve chosen a contemporary shelter design with perforated screens that facilitates good airflow and provides a sense of security for our customers," said CapMetro Technical Program Manager Moraima Dones in a press release.

Installation of the new shelters will be completed by August, according to Tolar.