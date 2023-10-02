CapMetro to end complimentary fares to cooling centers

CapMetro is ending its complimentary fares to cooling centers as the City of Austin is closing its extreme heat resources.

The transit agency says it will continue to monitor evolving weather conditions in the Austin area.

Since June, the City of Austin has opened its public libraries and Parks and Recreation facilities as cooling centers, offering residents and visitors opportunities to rest in air-conditioned buildings and have a drink or snack during the hottest times of the day.