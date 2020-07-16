Austin police investigating SE Austin homicide

The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in Southeast Austin.

Police say they responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls of shots fired on July 13 at around 3 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 2400 Wikckersham Lane.

The callers said that there was a man down in the complex and when officers arrived they found a man who was still breathing but had obvious trauma to his body.

Austin-Travis County EMS took the man to a local hospital where he died from his injuries at just before 4 p.m.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Homicide detectives were on the scene and interviewed witnesses as crime scene specialists processed the scene. Officials say there are multiple people who have been identified in connection with this homicide.

Based on information gathered so far, police say the homicide appears to be related to a dispute concerning the victim’s vehicle, which had been stolen three days earlier.

Advertisement

The exact cause of death has not been released. Police have not released the identity of the victim only that he was a white male

Detectives are asking anyone with video or information about this incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS