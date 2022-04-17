Caught on camera: Military mom surprises teacher daughter at school

A first-grade teacher at Harmony School of Innovation had quite the surprise when her mother came home from deployment and surprised her at school.

The last time Samantha Norris saw her mother, Tamie Norris, was about a year ago when she graduated and celebrated her birthday.

In the video, Tamie walks into Samantha's classroom as she's telling her students to pack up their backpacks. Samantha reacts with shock.

"It was the last thing I had expected to come," Samantha said.

Tamie had been deployed for 11 months to Iraq and Jordan. She went back to the Army after raising Samantha and her brother.

"I watched the video a couple of times, and everyone thinks it's so funny that I pulled my mask down so fast, but I think it was just, 'oh my God, this is happening,' and I had to show her I was so excited too," Samantha said.

She says her mother has always been one for surprises.

"On one hand I was like, I'm the teacher, I have to be calm, collected, so [the students] are calm and collected but inside I was just so happy like jumping around inside," she said. "In that moment it was like there was nobody else in the room."

Not only was it a special occasion for Samantha and Tamie, but the students as well.

"It's been a constant conversation with me and my students like where my mom is because in the beginning of the year we talked about the Pledge of Allegiance and why we say that, so I'm just really open with my students with my life, and they can see me as a human being too," Samantha said.

Students got to learn a little about the Army.

"Once the video cut off they were so excited, asking her so many questions, she let them try on all the gear, it was such a good experience for them too for them to see a woman in the military, I believe," Samantha said.

Samantha was able to show her mother her classroom. This is Samantha's first year teaching.

Tamie will be home in Dallas for the summer before her next deployment in the fall.

For now, Samantha is glad to have her home.

"It was just a moment I've been wanting for the past year," she said.

