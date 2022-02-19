Central Texas Black History Month festivals celebrate past, look toward future

Many in Central Texas spent Saturday marking Black History Month, with celebrations in Buda and East Austin.

Buda's Black History Celebration is now in its third year. Saturday’s event featured a car show, poetry, fun for the kids, and of course plenty of music.

Nationwide this year, Black History festivals are shining a spotlight on health and wellness. In Buda, speakers discussed the importance of mental health in Black communities.

"Really it's talking about how we can serve the whole African-American person in general, mentally, physically, as well as emotionally," said Sandra Bryant, an organizer of Buda’s Black History Celebration.

Financial wellness was also a focus, with business owners like Jermaine Ragland offering advice on everything from repairing credit to setting up an investment portfolio.

"Me and my son, we came out, and actually we're enjoying it. We're meeting people, we're giving insight, we're getting information out," said Ragland.

Meanwhile, in East Austin, the Black History Month Block Party returned to the George Washington Carver Museum.

"It’s spotlighting the excellence of the black vendors in the community, and it's an opportunity for everybody to support, which is a big part of what we do as well," said Faith Weaver, Culture and Arts Education Coordinator with the George Washington Carver Museum.

The "Melanated Marketplace" highlighted local artisans and artists—like painter Rhea Rose.

"It’s the idea of being resilient. It's the resilience of humans, mainly women, because I like to paint women, but the resilience of humans," said Rose.

The event also featured musical performances and plenty of food—part of a rich heritage the Carver Museum works to keep alive year round.

"We celebrate black history month every day. It's not just black history month in February. It's 365," said Weaver.

To learn more about the George Washington Carver Museum, visit the museum's website.

