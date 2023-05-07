Central Texas elections: School districts decide on multi-million dollar bond packages

17 school districts in Central Texas had multi-million dollar bond packages to vote on in the May elections.

In Williamson County, Leander ISD's bond package was the highest at nearly $760 million.

Leander ISD voters had three propositions to look at. Over 60 percent voted in favor of Propositions A, B and C, which focuses on safety and security, technology and infrastructure, and renovating older facilities.

"Our I&S is now at $0.33. That's the side of the tax rate," said Leander ISD superintendent Bruce Gearing. "The interest on sinking side that funds the debt in the district and that tax rate will remain unchanged regardless of whether the bonds pass or fail. We'll stay at 33 pennies."

In Jarrell ISD, 75 percent of voters decided in favor of the $325 million bond. That will cover construction for two new elementary schools and a new middle school, expanding CTE programs and purchasing more fleet.

"The first going up would be our elementary school number four," said board member Deborah Benavidez about the Jarrell ISD bond. "And so, we have land for those already that has either been donated by builders or have already been purchased by our allies in prior bonds."

In Hutto ISD, nearly 60 percent of voters decided in favor of Prop A and B, which focus on school construction and improvements and instructional technology.

In Hays County, Hays CISD's bond package at almost $368 million was split into four propositions focused on academics and growth, theater and fine arts, technology, and outdoor pavilions.

Results show over 50 percent of voters voted in favor of Props A, B and C. 55 percent voted against Prop D.

Leander, Jarrell, Hutto, and Hays County ISDs say these bond packages won't affect the property tax rate.

The results become official later this month after the board canvasses the returns.

Bastrop ISD

Proposition A: 54.05% for / 45.95% against

Comal ISD

Proposition A: 55% for / 45% against

Proposition B: 41% for / 59% against

Proposition C: 53% for / 47% against

Coupland ISD

Proposition A: 57.96% for / 42.04% against

Dripping Springs ISD

Proposition A: 64% for / 36% against

Eanes ISD

Proposition A: 76.82% for / 23.18% against

Proposition B: 64.32% for / 35.68% against

Proposition C: 74.27% for / 25.73% against

Hays CISD

Proposition A: 55.17% for / 44.83% against

Proposition B: 52.80% for / 47.20% against

Proposition C: 55.77% for / 44.23% against

Proposition D: 44.68% for / 55.32% against

Hutto ISD

Proposition A: 60.99% for / 39.01% against

Proposition B: 58.25% for / 41.75% against

Proposition C: 57.02% for / 42.98% against

Jarrell ISD

Proposition A: 74.96% for / 25.04% against

Johnson City ISD

As of Sunday, May 7, the results are unknown.

Leander ISD

Proposition A: 62% for / 38% against

Proposition B: 64% for / 36% against

Proposition C: 61% for / 39% against

Lexington ISD

Proposition A: 41.80% for / 58.20 against

Liberty Hill ISD

Proposition A: 76.59% for / 23.41% against

Proposition B: 75.67% for / 24.33% against

Proposition C: 65.06% for / 34.94% against

Llano ISD

Proposition A: 56.64% for / 43.36% against

Proposition B: 49.46% for / 50.54% against

Proposition C: 60.04% for / 39.96% against

McDade ISD

Proposition A: 51.82% for / 48.18% against

Proposition B: 42.51% for / 57.49% against

Proposition C: 44.53% for / 55.47% against

Nixon-Smiley CISD

Proposition A: 72.96% for / 27.04% against

Proposition B: 73.91% for / 26.07% against

Proposition C: 66.67% for / 33.33% against

Proposition D: 65.02% for / 34.98% against

Proposition E: 59.42% for / 40.58% against

San Marcos CISD

Proposition A: 76.73% for / 23.27% against

Proposition B: 64.22% for / 35.78% against

Proposition C: 50.48% for / 49.52% against

Proposition D: 50.66% for / 49.34% against

Waelder ISD