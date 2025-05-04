Central Texas mayoral races: 5 incumbents re-elected, 1 race headed to runoff

The Brief 5 incumbent mayors win re-election in Central Texas Race for Bastrop mayor is headed to runoff in June 3 incumbent mayors lost their races



Five incumbents have won re-election in the May elections, and one race is headed to a runoff.

Three mayors have been unseated following Saturday's results: Monica Stojanik of Granger, Marion Bishop of Hutto and Katherine Glaze of Martindale.

Central Texas mayoral races

By the numbers:

Here are the results of the contested mayoral races in Central Texas:

City of Bastrop

Saturday's unofficial election results are:

Ishmael Harris - 625 votes, or 48.64%

Willie DeLaRosa - 441 votes, or 34.32%

Ward Northcutt - 219 votes or 17.04%

The race will be decided by a runoff election in June between Harris and DeLaRosa.

City of Blanco

Saturday's unofficial election results are:

Candy Cargill - 227 votes, or 78.82%

Jim Reed - 61 votes or 21.18%

Based on these results, Cargill will be replacing outgoing Blanco Mayor Mike Arnold. Cargill previously held a councilmember position.

City of Burnet

Saturday's unofficial election results are:

Anthony Francisco - 125 votes or 40.06%

Gary Wildeman - 174 votes or 55.77%

Cliff Hirneisen - 13 votes or 4.17%

Based on these results, Wildeman has been re-elected mayor of Burnet.

City of Granger

Saturday's unofficial election results are:

Monica Stojanik - 72 votes or 47.37%

Bruce Waggoner - 80 votes or 52.63%

Based on these results, Waggoner has defeated incumbent mayor Stojanik.

City of Granite Shoals

Saturday's unofficial election results are:

Ron Munos - 214 votes or 66.67%

Ben Roman Jr - 107 votes or 33.33%

Based on these results, Munos has been re-elected mayor of Granite Shoals.

City of Hutto

Saturday's unofficial election results are:

Mike Snyder - 1077 votes or 51.53%

Henry E. Gideon - 1013 votes or 48.47%

Based on these results, Snyder has been re-elected mayor of Hutto.

City of Liberty Hill

Saturday's unofficial election results are:

Devin Vyner - 137 votes or 41.14%

Crystal Mancilla - 196 votes or 58.86%

Based on these results, Mancilla has been re-elected mayor of Liberty Hill.

City of Llano

Saturday's unofficial election results are:

Laura Almond - 264 votes or 50.77%

Marion Bishop - 256 votes or 49.23%

Based on these results, Almond has defeated incumbent mayor Bishop. Almond previously served as Alderwoman on the city council.

City of Martindale

Saturday's unofficial election results are:

Laura Sanchez Fowler - 93 votes or 51.10%

Katherine Glaze - 89 votes or 48.90%

Based on these results, Fowler has defeated incumbent mayor Glaze. Fowler previously served as a councilmember for Place 3.

City of Schulenburg

Saturday's unofficial election results are:

Connie Koopmann - 158 votes or 65.83%

Michael "5-0" Ohnheiser - 82 votes or 34.17%

Based on these results, Koopmann has been re-elected mayor of Schulenburg.