Central Texas mayoral races: 5 incumbents re-elected, 1 race headed to runoff
AUSTIN, Texas - Five incumbents have won re-election in the May elections, and one race is headed to a runoff.
Three mayors have been unseated following Saturday's results: Monica Stojanik of Granger, Marion Bishop of Hutto and Katherine Glaze of Martindale.
Central Texas mayoral races
By the numbers:
Here are the results of the contested mayoral races in Central Texas:
City of Bastrop
Saturday's unofficial election results are:
- Ishmael Harris - 625 votes, or 48.64%
- Willie DeLaRosa - 441 votes, or 34.32%
- Ward Northcutt - 219 votes or 17.04%
The race will be decided by a runoff election in June between Harris and DeLaRosa.
City of Blanco
Saturday's unofficial election results are:
- Candy Cargill - 227 votes, or 78.82%
- Jim Reed - 61 votes or 21.18%
Based on these results, Cargill will be replacing outgoing Blanco Mayor Mike Arnold. Cargill previously held a councilmember position.
City of Burnet
Saturday's unofficial election results are:
- Anthony Francisco - 125 votes or 40.06%
- Gary Wildeman - 174 votes or 55.77%
- Cliff Hirneisen - 13 votes or 4.17%
Based on these results, Wildeman has been re-elected mayor of Burnet.
City of Granger
Saturday's unofficial election results are:
- Monica Stojanik - 72 votes or 47.37%
- Bruce Waggoner - 80 votes or 52.63%
Based on these results, Waggoner has defeated incumbent mayor Stojanik.
City of Granite Shoals
Saturday's unofficial election results are:
- Ron Munos - 214 votes or 66.67%
- Ben Roman Jr - 107 votes or 33.33%
Based on these results, Munos has been re-elected mayor of Granite Shoals.
City of Hutto
Saturday's unofficial election results are:
- Mike Snyder - 1077 votes or 51.53%
- Henry E. Gideon - 1013 votes or 48.47%
Based on these results, Snyder has been re-elected mayor of Hutto.
City of Liberty Hill
Saturday's unofficial election results are:
- Devin Vyner - 137 votes or 41.14%
- Crystal Mancilla - 196 votes or 58.86%
Based on these results, Mancilla has been re-elected mayor of Liberty Hill.
City of Llano
Saturday's unofficial election results are:
- Laura Almond - 264 votes or 50.77%
- Marion Bishop - 256 votes or 49.23%
Based on these results, Almond has defeated incumbent mayor Bishop. Almond previously served as Alderwoman on the city council.
City of Martindale
Saturday's unofficial election results are:
- Laura Sanchez Fowler - 93 votes or 51.10%
- Katherine Glaze - 89 votes or 48.90%
Based on these results, Fowler has defeated incumbent mayor Glaze. Fowler previously served as a councilmember for Place 3.
City of Schulenburg
Saturday's unofficial election results are:
- Connie Koopmann - 158 votes or 65.83%
- Michael "5-0" Ohnheiser - 82 votes or 34.17%
Based on these results, Koopmann has been re-elected mayor of Schulenburg.
The Source: Information in this report comes from individual counties' unofficial election results and the cities' websites.