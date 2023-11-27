2 children, 2 adults killed in three-vehicle crash in Blanco County

Two children and two adults were killed following a crash in Blanco County, Texas DPS said.

DPS said on Nov. 22, around 7:15 p.m., troopers responded to a deadly crash on US 281 near mile marker 460. A Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on US 281 while a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south, followed by a Nissan Versa.

DPS says that for a currently unknown reason, the Toyota traveled across the solid double yellow line into the southbound lanes and struck the Chevrolet. The Nissan then struck the Chevrolet and rolled.

As a result of the crash, a man and two children in the Chevrolet were pronounced dead at the scene, with only the driver surviving. The driver of the Toyota was transported to a medical facility where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Nissan was released and left the scene.

The Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and Fire Department along with Marble Falls PD assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no more details are available at this time.

DPS is reminding all drivers to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic control devices and always wear safety belts.