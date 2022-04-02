Chloe's Pet Corral fundraiser collects donations for Central Texas animal shelters

One 10-year-old is looking to make a difference in the lives of Central Texas shelter animals.

Chloe Harlow started her fundraiser, Chloe's Pet Corral, last year, taking donations for animal shelters in Williamson County and Pflugerville. Last year, they collected enough donations to fill half a room.

Chloe says that she was inspired by her third-grade teacher who loved dogs and taught her how to make a change in her community. She also has two dogs of her own, Roxy and Maci, and wants others to have the opportunity to have a dog too.

The fundraiser collects items like wipes, dog food, treats, beds, toys and anything else to help make the animals healthy and happy.

Anyone wishing to donate to the fundraiser can visit the Chloe's Pet Corral website and click on the Amazon wishlist to purchase items in need and send them to Chloe.

