Christopher Taylor case: Travis County grand jury declines to re-indict

A Travis County grand jury has declined to re-indict Austin Police Department officer Christopher Taylor.

The Travis County District Attorney's Office says that on June 25, the grand jury concluded its review of the case against Taylor and issued no true bills.

The DA's office says it had re-presented the case for consideration of murder and other potential charges, but the grand jury declined to indict Taylor on any of the charges presented.

"We are surprised and disappointed at this result, but we also respect the grand jury's decision and time," said DA José Garza. "Our hearts continue to break for the Ramos family, who we know are still grieving."

A second trial for Taylor had been set for September.

Last November, a second mistrial was declared in the murder trial of Taylor after four days of jury deliberations left them unable to return a unanimous verdict. The first was declared after a four-day jury selection process failed to seat a jury of 14.

Taylor had been an officer with the Austin Police Department for five years at the time he and several other officers responded to a call in Southeast Austin in 2020. The encounter was caught on police cameras and ended with Taylor shooting Michael Ramos three times.

Officer Taylor was charged with murdering Ramos, which sparked a nearly two-week trial three years later with witnesses and evidence led by the state to show a jury his actions were not justified.