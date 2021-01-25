City Council purchasing 2 hotels to house homeless in Austin

Austin City Council has announced that it is using reinvestment funds to purchase two hotels to help house people experiencing homelessness. The two hotels will result in about 150 new homes.

Officials say that the city's goal is 100 permanent supportive housing units per year.

"This is how we pull hundreds of people off the streets and into housing," said Austin City Council Member Greg Casar in a news release. "We reinvested dollars from the police department into solutions like this, so that we can have fewer people living under bridges and in creeks. Only homes can solve homelessness."

The hotels being purchased are a Candlewood Suites for $9.5 million and Texas Bungalows Hotel & Suites for $6.7 million.

Officials say the funding for the initial purchase of the hotels comes out of Housing and Planning Department 2018 General Obligation Bonds, while funding for operations and services of the hotels is expected to be provided from Austin Public Health, using the additional $6.5M added to the FY21 budget to address homelessness during Austin City Council’s move to reimagine public safety.