City leaders to provide update on Austin's response to heat, wildfires

As the record heat and extreme drought continues, city leaders plan to talk about their ongoing efforts to address the weather.

There will be a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at Austin City Hall.

The City of Austin announced last week that it was moving into Stage 2 Water Restrictions. Starting Tuesday, August 15:

Automatic irrigation and hose-end watering is restricted to one day per week.

Automatic irrigation runtime is reduced by 3 hours with cutoff at 5 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.

Water waste is prohibited.

Restaurants may serve water only upon request.

Charity car washes are prohibited, and home car washing must use an auto-shut-off valve or a bucket.

Patio misters at commercial properties, including restaurants and bars, may operate only between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Large ornamental fountains can no longer be operated.

New landscape-establishment irrigation is no longer exempt from the watering schedule.

The drought has also led to an increased risk of wildfires. To prepare, the City says you should:

Prepare an emergency kit with essential items like water, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, and important documents.

Create a defensible space around your home by removing any flammable materials within 30 feet of your home.

Check on your neighbors, especially those who may be vulnerable or without transportation.

If you are instructed to evacuate, do so immediately and follow official evacuation routes.

For more information on wildfire preparations, click here.

Due to the extreme heat, cooling centers have also been available at libraries and park facilities. For a list of locations, click here.

Speakers at Tuesday's news conference will include: