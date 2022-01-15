City of Austin activates cold weather shelter plan for Jan. 15

The City of Austin has activated its Cold Weather Shelter Plan for Jan. 15.

The city says this plan, in partnership with Travis County, CapMetro, the Salvation Army, Front Steps and other Austin-area service providers, is activated when expected temperatures are predicted to be at or below freezing.

Those needing assistance are asked to report to the One Texas Center building, at 505 Barton Springs Road, between 6-8 p.m. tonight. The shelters are located offsite.

Those needing overnight shelter will be transported by CapMetro bus.

Social distancing, masking, and other COVID-19 procedures will be in place for cold weather sheltering. Individuals will be required to undergo a health screening prior to being transported to the shelter locations.

Those needing more information can call the 24/7 hotline at 512-305-4233.

