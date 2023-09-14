City of Austin partners with Florence, Italy

Expand / Collapse search

The city of Austin announced a new cooperation agreement between the city and Florence, Italy. The agreement is meant to encourage educational, cultural and business collaboration between the cities.

AUSTIN, Texas - A new cooperation agreement between the City of Austin and Florence, Italy has been announced.

The agreement is meant to encourage educational, cultural and business collaborations between the cities.

They also intend to exchange best practices and build relationships helping local residents and institutions.

"By building bridges across continents, we are strengthening global connections and paving the way for a brighter future," Austin Major Kirk Watson said in a statement.

This comes as part of the City of Austin's plan to grow international partnerships promoting economic growth.