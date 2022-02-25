City of Kyle calling for volunteers for 37th Annual Great Texas River Cleanup

The City of Kyle is seeking volunteers for the 37th Annual Great Texas River Cleanup (GTRC) on Saturday, March 5.

The cleanup is happening from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will take place along the trails of Waterleaf Park located at 628 Abundance Lane.

The City of Kyle has 100 volunteer spots available.

On the day of the cleanup, volunteers will meet at Waterleaf Park at 8:30 a.m. for breakfast tacos. Gloves, bags, and a commemorative t-shirt will be provided. The city is asking all volunteers to dress accordingly, wear close-toe shoes and bring a refillable water bottle.

The cleanup will consist of volunteers filling trash bags and placing them close to the trails so that Parks and Recreation Department staff can easily and safely collect them.

Pizza will be provided at 11:30 a.m.

The City of Kyle encourages all volunteers to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19.

To sign up for The Plum Creek area, click here.

Advertisement

For more information, visit the GTRC event page.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Drone company selects Kyle, Texas as winter drone training site

Kyle Parks & Recreation to host 80s-themed 2022 Spring Break camp

ATX Specialty Foods coming to Hays Commerce Center in Kyle

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter