City of Round Rock hosts summer job fair Friday, April 1

article

The City of Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a summer job fair on Friday, April 1.

The job fair will be held at Rock’N River Water Park, located at 800 Harrell Parkway, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. There will be free pizza, drinks, giveaways, and Rock’N River’s Tower Water Slides will be open for those in attendance.

Individuals ages 15 and older are invited to learn about the 350 seasonal job opportunities the department has available. Available positions include Lifeguards, Pool Attendants, Cashiers, Swim Instructors, Pool Management, Summer Camp Counselors, and Summer Camp Leads.

Representatives will be available to answer questions and walk individuals through the hiring process, with the opportunity to apply onsite.

Lifeguards make up the largest number of summer positions available for hire. Those who make a commitment to work for the summer as a Lifeguard receive discounted training and are eligible for cash bonuses of $125. Scholarships are available for training classes.

All candidates can apply online at: www.roundrocktexas.gov/jobs.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Round Rock ISD holding Auxiliary Job Fair on Saturday, April 2

Austin YMCA looking to hire 400 lifeguards, swim instructors, camp counselors for summer

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter