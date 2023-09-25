City of Round Rock vehicles damaged during hail storm

The City of Round Rock says its vehicle fleet suffered "significant" damage during Sunday night's hail storm.

The City shared photos of the damage on X/Twitter, showing dents and smashed windows on some of their vehicles. Several City departments are using reserve vehicles to maintain normal operations.

The City is also assessing damage to its facilities following the storm.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (City of Round Rock)

If your personal property was damaged from the hail, the Texas Department of Insurance has advice and information on next steps.