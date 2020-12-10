Cocktail recipes, drinks to-go options for holiday celebrations

Many of us will be celebrating forgoing the large parties we'd normally go to during the holidays but that doesn't mean you still can't have fun and be festive.

Here are some cocktails that you can make, or get to-go, and enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

If you'd like some ideas for some non-alcoholic beverages you can go here.

____

Revelry On The Boulevard

Photo courtesy Nate Beels.

There's lots of fun holiday atmosphere with plenty of patio space at Revelry On The Boulevard on North Lamar. Holiday cocktails include the Coquito Puerto Rican Egg Nog, Chocolate S’more, Hot Toddy, and Peppermint Martini. More details here.

Advertisement

Director of Operations Moby Mir shows how to make the chocolate s'more which you can get at the restaurant if you choose to dine there or get and enjoy at home.

RECIPE

Ketel One vodka

Creme de Cacao

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

Homemade vanilla simple syrup

Abasolo

Abasolo says it is the first-ever 100% Mexican corn whisky and is distilled from Cacahuazintle corn. It’s produced using a 4,000-year-old ancient cooking process called nixtamalization in which the corn is soaked and cooked in an alkaline solution (usually a lime bath), washed, and then hulled.

The whisky is produced at Destilería y Bodega Abasolo, the first-ever distillery dedicated entirely to Mexican whisky.

Abasolo's National Brand Cesar Sandoval made a Café Frío or cold fashioned using the corn whisky. Get more details about the whisky and other recipes here.

RECIPE

1 oz Abasolo corn whisky

1/2 oz Nixta Licor De Elote

1/2 oz Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

Couple dashes of chocolate mole bitters (orange, angostura can be substituted as well)

Add ice to mixing glass and stir

Pour in glass, garnish with some orange zest

Twang

The San Antonio-based company which makes flavored salts and seasonings has a couple of recipes you can try.

RECIPE FOR POMEGRANATE MOSCOW MULE

Ingredients

1.5 oz. premium vodka

.5 ounce fresh lime juice

3 ounces of pomegranate juice

Crushed ice

Ginger beer

Copper mug

Twang-A-Rita Unwind Lime

One fresh lime

One mint sprig

Preparation

Rim a copper mug with Twang-A-Rita Unwind Lime

Add crushed ice to the mug

Combine 1.5 oz of premium vodka, .5 oz. of fresh lime juice, and 3 oz. of pomegranate juice and add to the mug

Top off with ginger beer

Garnish with lime and mint sprig

RECIPE FOR HOT ZAS! (courtesy owner/bartender Aaron Peña of The Squeezebox in San Antonio)

Ingredients

Twang-A-Rita Unwind Lime

Two dashes of Twang's ZAS! Mango Chili

3/4 oz lemon juice

3/4 oz honey syrup

1.5 oz apple brandy

.5 oz creme de cacao

8 oz hot water

Preparation

Build in glass and stir

Old Thousand

The "dope Chinese" restaurant is offering a selection of festive holiday cocktails, available at their East 11th St. location for dine-in or to go.

Photo courtesy Old Thousand.

Holiday cocktails include the Santa’s Lil Helper with Chai Infused Western Grace Brandy, Montenegro, Tapioca Pearls, Dalgona Coffee; the Hot Butter Scotch (served hot) with Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Banane du Bresil, Whip Cream & Szechuan Salt, both available to go. More info here.

Revelry Kitchen + Bar

Photo courtesy Nate Beels.

The East 6th bar is all decked out with holiday decor and serving up holiday cheer. Hot cocktails include Hot Buttered Rum, Ho Ho Hot Coco, and Santa’s Spiced Cider. Other festive cocktails include the Miracle Martini and Fall Fashioned. Get details here.

Corner Bar

Photo courtesy Nate Beels.

The South Lamar bar has plenty of holiday vibes to go around with holiday lights and decor and cocktails including the Snowconut Margarita (Don Julio, coconut, lime, agave, triple sec, snow dust); Blitzen Martini (Baileys Red Velvet, Ketel One, crushed peppermint candy); and the Santa's Helper shot (Captain Morgan sliced apple, Rumchata). Get more details here.

Aba

The recently opened Aba at Music Lane on South Congress offers a few of its cocktails to-go including the Aloe, It's Me, Mediterranean Mule, and the Frozen Pina Express. Each serves two and can be ordered for delivery or carry out. Get more details here.

Bakery Lorraine

The bakery and restaurant has launched a new wine shop, Bar à Vins, at its Domain NORTHSIDE location in addition to a new dinner menu. Customers can choose from a selection of curated natural wines, including wine from small producers in France. The wines are available for purchase in-store or via curbside. The majority of the wines are available for purchase by the bottle. Current selection ranges from $24 to $35. Get more details and order here.

Scholz Garten

Scholz is offering a Bubbles & Bites party pack for New Year's Eve. The $50 to-go option includes a charcuterie spread with meats, cheese, nuts, haus pickled goods, pretzel chips, and more in addition to a 750ml bottle of bubbles.

There's also a Hangover Helper pack for $30. The to-go pack gives Austinites a hair of the dog hangover cure - a 375ml bottle of Deep Eddy Vodka and Scholz Garten's Mary Mix. The pack also includes pickled green beans and Rambler Sparkling Water.

To-go packages must be pre-ordered before December 30. Email order@scholz1866.com to pre-order.