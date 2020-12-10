Cocktail recipes, drinks to-go options for holiday celebrations
AUSTIN, Texas - Many of us will be celebrating forgoing the large parties we'd normally go to during the holidays but that doesn't mean you still can't have fun and be festive.
Here are some cocktails that you can make, or get to-go, and enjoy in the comfort of your own home.
If you'd like some ideas for some non-alcoholic beverages you can go here.
Revelry On The Boulevard
Photo courtesy Nate Beels.
There's lots of fun holiday atmosphere with plenty of patio space at Revelry On The Boulevard on North Lamar. Holiday cocktails include the Coquito Puerto Rican Egg Nog, Chocolate S’more, Hot Toddy, and Peppermint Martini. More details here.
Director of Operations Moby Mir shows how to make the chocolate s'more which you can get at the restaurant if you choose to dine there or get and enjoy at home.
RECIPE
Ketel One vodka
Creme de Cacao
Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
Homemade vanilla simple syrup
Abasolo
Abasolo says it is the first-ever 100% Mexican corn whisky and is distilled from Cacahuazintle corn. It’s produced using a 4,000-year-old ancient cooking process called nixtamalization in which the corn is soaked and cooked in an alkaline solution (usually a lime bath), washed, and then hulled.
The whisky is produced at Destilería y Bodega Abasolo, the first-ever distillery dedicated entirely to Mexican whisky.
Abasolo's National Brand Cesar Sandoval made a Café Frío or cold fashioned using the corn whisky. Get more details about the whisky and other recipes here.
RECIPE
1 oz Abasolo corn whisky
1/2 oz Nixta Licor De Elote
1/2 oz Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur
Couple dashes of chocolate mole bitters (orange, angostura can be substituted as well)
Add ice to mixing glass and stir
Pour in glass, garnish with some orange zest
Twang
The San Antonio-based company which makes flavored salts and seasonings has a couple of recipes you can try.
RECIPE FOR POMEGRANATE MOSCOW MULE
Ingredients
1.5 oz. premium vodka
.5 ounce fresh lime juice
3 ounces of pomegranate juice
Crushed ice
Ginger beer
Copper mug
Twang-A-Rita Unwind Lime
One fresh lime
One mint sprig
Preparation
Rim a copper mug with Twang-A-Rita Unwind Lime
Add crushed ice to the mug
Combine 1.5 oz of premium vodka, .5 oz. of fresh lime juice, and 3 oz. of pomegranate juice and add to the mug
Top off with ginger beer
Garnish with lime and mint sprig
RECIPE FOR HOT ZAS! (courtesy owner/bartender Aaron Peña of The Squeezebox in San Antonio)
Ingredients
Twang-A-Rita Unwind Lime
Two dashes of Twang's ZAS! Mango Chili
3/4 oz lemon juice
3/4 oz honey syrup
1.5 oz apple brandy
.5 oz creme de cacao
8 oz hot water
Preparation
Build in glass and stir
Old Thousand
The "dope Chinese" restaurant is offering a selection of festive holiday cocktails, available at their East 11th St. location for dine-in or to go.
Photo courtesy Old Thousand.
Holiday cocktails include the Santa’s Lil Helper with Chai Infused Western Grace Brandy, Montenegro, Tapioca Pearls, Dalgona Coffee; the Hot Butter Scotch (served hot) with Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Banane du Bresil, Whip Cream & Szechuan Salt, both available to go. More info here.
Revelry Kitchen + Bar
Photo courtesy Nate Beels.
The East 6th bar is all decked out with holiday decor and serving up holiday cheer. Hot cocktails include Hot Buttered Rum, Ho Ho Hot Coco, and Santa’s Spiced Cider. Other festive cocktails include the Miracle Martini and Fall Fashioned. Get details here.
Corner Bar
Photo courtesy Nate Beels.
The South Lamar bar has plenty of holiday vibes to go around with holiday lights and decor and cocktails including the Snowconut Margarita (Don Julio, coconut, lime, agave, triple sec, snow dust); Blitzen Martini (Baileys Red Velvet, Ketel One, crushed peppermint candy); and the Santa's Helper shot (Captain Morgan sliced apple, Rumchata). Get more details here.
Aba
The recently opened Aba at Music Lane on South Congress offers a few of its cocktails to-go including the Aloe, It's Me, Mediterranean Mule, and the Frozen Pina Express. Each serves two and can be ordered for delivery or carry out. Get more details here.
Bakery Lorraine
The bakery and restaurant has launched a new wine shop, Bar à Vins, at its Domain NORTHSIDE location in addition to a new dinner menu. Customers can choose from a selection of curated natural wines, including wine from small producers in France. The wines are available for purchase in-store or via curbside. The majority of the wines are available for purchase by the bottle. Current selection ranges from $24 to $35. Get more details and order here.
Scholz Garten
Scholz is offering a Bubbles & Bites party pack for New Year's Eve. The $50 to-go option includes a charcuterie spread with meats, cheese, nuts, haus pickled goods, pretzel chips, and more in addition to a 750ml bottle of bubbles.
There's also a Hangover Helper pack for $30. The to-go pack gives Austinites a hair of the dog hangover cure - a 375ml bottle of Deep Eddy Vodka and Scholz Garten's Mary Mix. The pack also includes pickled green beans and Rambler Sparkling Water.
To-go packages must be pre-ordered before December 30. Email order@scholz1866.com to pre-order.