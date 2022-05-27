Sponsors cut ties with cyclist Colin Strickland in wake of Moriah Wilson murder

Sponsors have been cutting ties with gravel cyclist Colin Strickland in the wake of cyclist Moriah Wilson's murder.

Austin police have issued a murder warrant for Strickland's girlfriend Kaitlin Marie Armstrong for shooting and killing Wilson on the night of May 11 inside a home in East Austin.

Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native, had been in Austin for a cycling event in Hico.

According to an affidavit, Wilson had previously dated Strickland, who told investigators that he and Wilson had gone swimming at Deep Eddy Pool, then ate at Pool Burger before he dropped her off at her friend’s house around 8:30 p.m. the night of her death.

Strickland has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect according to the affidavit, but some of Strickland's key sponsors are distancing themselves from him, according to cyclist magazine VeloNews.

Enve Composites, Specialized, Rapha and The Meteor Cafe all released statements to VeloNews concerning their business relationships with Strickland, stating they are ending their partnerships with the cyclist.

Allied Cycle Works, another sponsor of Strickland, said in a statement he is not expected to represent Allied at future races, but his contract has not been officially severed according to a representative from Allied’s marketing and PR firm, says VeloNews.

A manhunt is currently underway to find Armstrong, who may be in New York after she reportedly boarded Flight #WN2262 at Austin International Bergstrom Airport to Houston Hobby Airport on May 14, says the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. She then boarded a connecting Southwest Airlines Flight #WN30 to New York LaGuardia Airport.

Armstrong is white, stands 5 feet 8 inches, and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has light brown long, curly hair and hazel eyes and was last seen on surveillance video wearing a blue denim jacket, black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a black COVID mask, and a possible yoga mat carrier on her shoulders.

Anyone with information on Armstrong's whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app.

Tips may also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.